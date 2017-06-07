British Police Confirm London Bridge Attack Death Toll Has Risen To Eight

U.K. police have confirmed that the death toll from last week's attack on London Bridge had risen to eight.

The police, who were searching for Frenchman Xavier Thomas, missing since the June 3 attack, said that they had found a body in the River Thames.

Thomas's next of kin have been told, police said, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Xavier might have been thrown into the river. Thomas's girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

Earlier on June 7, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a third French citizen had died in last week's attack in London.

"We received confirmation of the new toll this morning. There are three deaths and eight injuries on the French side," Macron said, deploring the "heavy toll these attacks have taken on us."

Macron did not confirm the identity of the third French victim.

Early on June 7, police arrested a 30-year-old man in east London in connection with the attack and are searching his home.

Two men are now in custody on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act. They have not been identified or charged.

All others who had been arrested have been released without facing charges.

Police killed all three attackers some eight minutes after the assault was launched.

Based on reporting by BBC, AFP, dpa, and AP