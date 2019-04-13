Accessibility links

Ukraine

London Police Fire Shots After Person Rams Car Into Ukrainian Embassy Vehicle

According to reports, the street leading to the Ukrainian Embassy has been cordoned off by London police. (illustrative photo)

Ukraine's embassy in London said police opened fire on a person who rammed into an official diplomatic car at least twice.

A statement posted online by the embassy on April 13 said the unnamed person was arrested by police, though it was unclear if he or she was wounded.

No embassy staff were injured, it said.

The embassy identified the car as the ambassador's official vehicle, and said it had been parked in front of the diplomatic post.

There was no immediate comment on the incident.from London police.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that the street leading to the embassy, in the Holland Park neighborhood of London, had been cordoned off

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

