One Person Arrested After Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near London's Finsbury Park Mosque

A vehicle has hit pedestrians in the Finsbury Park area of north London near a mosque, injuring several people, police say.

Police said one person had been arrested after the incident, which occurred around 12:15 a.m. on June 19.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said on Twitter that the incident occurred near the Finsbury Park Mosque and that a van "intentionally" hit worshippers leaving the mosque.

Witnesses told Sky News and the BBC that about 10 people were injured.

Police would only say that "there are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene."

It was not immediately clear if the incident were terror-related or an accident, but Sky News reported that armed police were on the scene.

The Muslim Council said on Twitter that "we have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims," the council wrote.

The MCB leader, Harun Khan, said in a tweet that a van had "intentionally" run over people leaving midnight prayers at the mosque.

A witness told the BBC that "trom the window, I started hearing a lot of yelling and screeching, a lot of chaos outside...Everybody was shouting: 'A van’s hit people, a van’s hit people'."

"There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park Mosque that seemed to have hit people who were coming out after prayers had finished," the woman said. "I didn’t see the attacker himself, although he seems to have been arrested, but I did see the van."

U.K. residents are on edge after several recent terror attacks, including one on June 3 that killed eight people and injured dozens on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

In that incident, three men drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were shot dead by police.

