Lukashenka Defiant Amid Western Outrage Over Belarus Move To Divert Plane

Belarus’s defiant authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has accused the West of "crossing red lines" over its angry reaction to the country's diversion of a civilian airliner and arrest of a dissident journalist who was a passenger on the flight.

Many world leaders have condemned Belarus since it forced a Ryanair flight traveling between EU members Greece and Lithuania to land in the capital, Minsk, on May 23. Journalist and opposition activist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend were on the aircraft and immediately detained.

Belarusian state media have reported that Lukashenka personally ordered the flight to be intercepted. Belarus says it was responding to a bomb scare that later proved to be a false alarm.

After a wave of pro-democracy protests and Western sanctions following a disputed presidential election in August 2020, the diversion of the plane -- which some European Union leaders called a "state hijacking" -- has renewed pressure on Lukashenka, with Western leaders demanding the release of Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.

The EU has begun to cut air links with the increasingly isolated Eastern European nation.

Airlines such as Air France, Lufthansa, and Singapore Airlines have already begun rerouting flights to avoid Belarusian airspace, and Latvia on May 26 became the latest European country to announce it won’t authorize any departing or arriving flights that cross Belarusian airspace. The Transport Ministry said it had also banned Belarusian airlines from entering Latvian airspace.

"As we predicted, our ill-wishers at home and abroad have changed their methods of attacking the state. They have crossed many red lines and crossed boundaries of common sense and human morality," Lukashenka said as he addressed members of parliament on May 26.

The UN Security Council is set to meet behind closed doors later on May 26, but diplomats were quoted as saying it was unlikely council members would agree on a collective statement because of Russia’s unwavering support for Lukashenka.

Authorities in both Belarus and Russia have dismissed the outrage over the May 23 incident, saying Minsk had acted within the law when the plane was diverted.

'Concerning Confession'

The 26-year-old Pratasevich is facing charges of being behind civil disturbances, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He was a key administrator of the Telegram channel, Nexta-Live, which has been covering the protests that broke out in Belarus following last year’s presidential election.

A video released on May 24 showed Pratasevich "confessing" to having organized anti-government demonstrations.

European leaders, suspecting that the comments were made under duress, called the video "concerning," while exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the footage showed Pratasevich had been tortured.

Belarusian officials did not immediately comment on the torture allegations but have consistently denied abusing detainees even though rights groups have documented hundreds of cases of what they describe as abuse and forced confessions during the sometimes violent crackdown on pro-democracy opponents of Lukashenka since the disputed election.

Sapega, a 23-year-old Russian citizen, was studying for a master's degree at the European State University in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Belarusian authorities remanded her in pretrial detention for two months after being charged with a criminal offense, her lawyer said on May 25.

In another video circulated by pro-government Telegram channels, Sapega said she was an editor of an opposition Telegram channel, the Black Book Of Belarus, which publishes personal information about security officials who help Lukashenka stay in power.

Sapega looked uncomfortable and spoke quickly while delivering the comments, prompting opposition officials to again say the statements appear forced.

Amid the controversy, EU leaders continue to look to the bloc's officials to draw up unspecified new sanctions against Minsk and to work out a way to ban Belarusian airlines from the bloc's skies.

If all such measures are fully implemented, Belarus would be almost completely isolated from air travel with flights reaching it only by passing over its eastern border with Russia.

The government of EU member Latvia on May 26 announced it had banned Belarusian airlines from entering its airspace and told all aircraft landing or taking off from its airports to avoid Belarusian airspace.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 25 called the behavior of the Belarus regime "outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable," as the country's aviation authorities advised Canadian airlines and aircraft "to avoid operating at any altitude within Belarusian airspace due to serious safety and security concerns posed to civil aviation operations."

Trudeau also said Ottawa would examine whether to expand existing sanctions on Lukashenka’s regime, and advised Canadian airlines and aircraft to avoid Belarusian airspace.

Belarus announced it would close its embassy in Canada on September 1 after "an analysis of the practical impact [on] current bilateral contacts."

The EU, United States, Canada, and other Western countries have already imposed sanctions against the regime of Lukashenka.

The Belarusian opposition and the West say the August presidential election was fraudulent and don’t recognize the result. The opposition says Tsikhanouskaya was the true winner of the vote.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Current Time