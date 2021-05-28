Lukashenka Likely To Brief Putin On Diversion Of Plane, Status Of Russian National, Kremlin Says

Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on May 28 as European Union foreign ministers debate possible targets for new economic sanctions against Belarus in response to its diversion of a commercial plane and the arrest of a journalist on board.



Putin is hosting Lukashenka for the meeting, which was scheduled before Lukashenka sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet to intercept the Ryanair commercial flight on May 23 and force it to land in Minsk, where journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, a Russian national, were taken off the flight and detained.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he believed Lukashenka would brief Putin on the Ryanair plane incident, adding that “the issue of a Russian national who was taken into custody and who is in a pretrial detention center is likely to be raised," according to TASS.



Peskov stressed, however, that the meeting would mainly focus on the economic agenda. Putin has been pushing Lukashenka to take steps toward a closer integration of the economies of their two countries. Lukashenka has rebuffed the pressure, but street protests over last year's disputed presidential election and Western sanctions have weakened his negotiating position.



Pratasevich, 26, is facing charges of being behind civil disturbances, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. His lawyer, Inessa Alenskaya, said she met with him for the first time on May 27.



"All is well, he is in good spirits, positive and cheerful," Alenskaya said. But she said was unable to say where he is or provide other details.



EU foreign ministers, meeting in Lisbon on May 27, said sanctions are the next measures planned to respond to the diversion of the flight. The ministers said they are looking for sectors that benefit the Belarusian regime.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested the oil products sector was an option but stressed that debate was only just starting.



Another possibility would be the potash sector, according to Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Sanctions would target the state company Belaruskali, one of the world's biggest suppliers of the key ingredient in fertilizer.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said the EU could curb the Belarusian government's ability to issue bonds in Europe.



Borrell said proposals were "on the table" to target key sectors of the Belarusian economy, however, he said the ministers “need a little bit more time.”



The Ryanair flight was diverted after Belarusian authorities said they had received information there was a bomb on board the plane. No bomb was found in a search of the plane in Minsk.

Lukashenka has dismissed the outrage over the incident and maintained the diversion of the plane was justified by the bomb threat.



As an immediate consequence, the European Union agreed on May 24 to impose fresh sanctions, including moves to seal off the bloc’s airspace to Belarusian airlines.



Some European airlines on May 27 said they were forced to cancel Moscow-bound flights after Russian authorities refused to approve route changes necessary for their flights to avoid Belarusian airspace.



The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council on May 27 "decided to undertake a fact-finding investigation of this event," it said in a statement.



The ICAO, of which Belarus is a member, has no power to order sanctions, and Russia's support for Minsk means the UN Security Council is unlikely to agree on a collective statement.



An interim report will be produced by June 25, said Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, Reuters, and TASS