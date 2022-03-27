News
Moscow Says Lviv Hit With Cruise Missiles, As Ukrainians Fear Fresh Russian Offensives
A fire continues to rage at an oil-storage facility in Lviv following multiple Russian air strikes the previous day that marked the most significant attack on the western Ukrainian city since Russia's full-scale invasion began over a month ago.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian government adviser warned that Russian troop movements suggested Putin's war planners might be preparing a new push with fresh troops days after Ukraine's defenders reported pushing back Russian forces in a number of areas.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
And British intelligence said Russian advances in the eastern part of the country suggested Moscow was hoping to encircle Ukrainian forces fighting in and near areas that have been held by Kremlin-backed separatists in the Donbas region.
Local officials said four missiles hit the outskirts of Lviv and another strike damaged infrastructure, injuring at least five people but causing no deaths in a city that has become a haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians about 60 kilometers from the Polish border.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on March 27 that it had struck what it called military targets in Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles.
It said it hit a fuel depot and a Lviv plant that was used to make military repairs.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," it added, using the term that Russian officials use -- and insist that Russians also use, on threat of jailing or fines -- to describe the full-scale invasion launched against its neighbor on February 24.
At the time of the bombardments, U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting Poland in a show of support for Ukrainian defenders and refugees, and to stress NATO's determination to defend alliance members' territory.
Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a butcher" and warned of "a long fight ahead."
He also declared in seemingly improvised remarks about Putin that "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
The White House said after Biden's departure that the U.S. leader was not calling for regime change in Russia.
A Putin spokesman said afterward that Russia's leadership "is not for Biden to decide."
"The president of Russia is elected by Russians," spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
Putin has imposed an unprecedented post-Soviet clampdown on criticism and dissent inside Russia as the Ukrainian invasion has run into fierce Ukrainian resistance, and the international community has imposed massive financial, trade, travel, and diplomatic punishments.
Ukraine's military General Staff said early on March 27 that Russia's "full-scale armed aggression" was continuing.
And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO to provide his country with "just 1 percent" of its arms and questioned whether the alliance was intimidated by Russia.
"We've already been waiting 31 days," said a visibly frustrated Zelenskiy, who has issued regular video addresses from Kyiv throughout the fighting.
An adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Vadym Denysenko, said on March 27 that Russia had begun destroying Ukrainian fuel- and food-storage facilities.
The Ukrainian government will have to disperse such stockpiles as a result, he said.
He also said that Russia was bringing troops to the Ukrainian border on rotation, suggesting Moscow could be planning new offensives to advance its invasion.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in an assessment released early on March 27 that Russian forces advancing southward from the Kharkiv area and northward from Mariupol appeared to be trying to surround Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country.
Some swaths of that region -- known as the Donbas -- have been in the hands of separatists since 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and the armed separatists seized control of some regional administration facilities.
The British intelligence analysis said Ukrainian counterattacks in northern Ukraine left those battlefields "largely static."
It said Russia was relying heavily on "stand-off" missiles launched from Russian territory to reduce risk to its own forces. The British warned that limited stocks of such weapons could prompt Russian planners to "revert to less sophisticated missiles or [accept] more risk to their aircraft."
Western intelligence has warned that Russian forces involved in the largely stalled offensive have grown more reliant on indiscriminate bombing instead of major ground operations, in a shift that could result in more Ukrainian civilian deaths.
WATCH: Since the start of the Russian invasion, all public hospitals in the country have been operating under martial law and have been working 24/7. Some medical workers have moved their families into the hospitals with them, while volunteers have arrived to help.
Efforts to evacuate civilian populations have continued and Ukrainian forces have reported counteroffensives to push back Russian troops in some southern areas, in particular.
Nearly 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the invasion began on February 24, around half of them to Poland, and many more are displaced.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that more than 5,200 people had been successfully evacuated from cities under Russian siege on March 26.
She said 10 of 11 "humanitarian corridors" agreed between the fighting sides had worked.
But Vereshchuk said buses were being blocked at a checkpoint in Vasylivka, preventing civilians in their own cars from escaping the devastated city of Mariupol, in the south, toward Zaporizhzhya.
The corridors are also intended to allow food and other essential supplies into the besieged cities.
Yuriy Fomichev, the mayor of Slavutych, near the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, announced on March 26 that that city had been occupied by Russian troops after its defenses were overcome.
In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, local officials and residents expressed fears that the Russian blockade and bombing from long distance risked making them the "next Mariupol."
A resident told AP from a dying mobile phone that the city was without power, running water, or heating, and medicines were running out daily.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and AP
All Of The Latest News
Mayor Of Town Where Chernobyl Workers Live Says Three Died In Protests Against Russian Occupation
Russian forces took control of the Ukrainian town where workers at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant live and briefly detained the mayor, sparking protests in which three people died, the mayor of the town has said.
Russian forces took control of Slavutych and took Mayor Yuriy Fomichev hostage on March 26. Fomichev later told AFP by phone that he had been released.
The military administration of the Kyiv region, which covers Slavutych, announced earlier that Russian troops had entered the town and occupied the municipal hospital.
Residents took to the streets carrying a large blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag and headed toward the hospital, the administration said. Russian forces fired into the air and threw stun grenades into the crowd, it added.
The administration shared on its Telegram account images in which dozens of people gathered around the Ukrainian flag and chanted "Glory to Ukraine."
Fomichev posted a video on Facebook later on March 26 saying that at least three people had died, without elaborating.
"We haven't yet identified all of them," he added, but said that civilians were among the dead. While they had defended their town, they were up against a larger force, he said.
There was no immediate comment from Russia about Slavutych.
The town sits just outside a safety exclusion zone around Chernobyl, site of one of the world's worst nuclear power plant accidents in 1986. Ukrainian staff have continued to manage the site even after Russian forces took control of the plant on February 24, the day that Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
The Chernobyl plant is located north of Kyiv and close to the Belarusian border. Its nuclear reactors are enclosed in a giant steel and concrete sarcophagus and are not operating.
Although the plant is decommissioned it needs electricity to power cooling systems for the spent nuclear-fuel-storage facility and other systems. Tons of waste at the plant must be constantly cooled to keep radiation from leaking.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed "concern" earlier this week after Ukraine informed the organization of Russia's bombardment of Slavutych.
The IAEA said in a statement on March 26 that it was monitoring the situation and expressed concern about the ability of staff to rotate in and out of the plant.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S., Iranian Officials Differ Starkly Over Whether Nuclear Deal 'Imminent'
Officials in Iran and the United States have issued differing assessments of progress on a new deal to exchange sanctions relief for curbs on Iran's nuclear program, with Tehran suggesting a nuclear deal is "imminent" but Washington expressly challenging that view.
The rival public statements on March 27 hinted at disputes in the ongoing negotiations over the U.S.'s blacklisting of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), separation of the nuclear issue from other disagreements, and guarantees that future administrations would respect any deal.
"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States," Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said at the Doha Forum in Qatar.
But the United States' lead negotiator to the talks, Robert Malley, said at the same event that he was not confident that a nuclear deal is imminent. He noted that "we have been close for some time now."
The comments came with the European Union's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks, Enrique Mora, due in Tehran to tackle "remaining gaps" to restoring the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and major world powers from 2015.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, but current President Joe Biden took office a year ago vowing to revive it.
In Qatar, Kharrazi repeated Tehran's demand that the IRGC should be removed from the U.S. list designating it as a terrorist organization, saying it is "a national army" and as such doesn't belong there.
He said Tehran supported a deal but not at the price of "anything against our independence."
Kharrazi also said Iran would demand a period of time to verify the lifting of sanctions by the United States, and said it sought U.S. guarantees that the deal would last.
Iran has been hit hard by U.S. financial and trade sanctions reimposed under Trump, who withdrew from the deal arguing that the JCPOA failed to adequately address Tehran's alleged nuclear weapons pursuits and other nefarious activities in the region.
Malley responded that the Biden administration cannot make guarantees of what future U.S. administrations might do, and said any nuclear deal and the lifting of related sanctions were not aimed at addressing other issues, including Iran's regional policy and other sanctions.
Malley said that no matter what happens with the nuclear deal, "many sanctions" will remain against the IRGC.
"The IRGC will remain sanctioned under U.S. law and our perception of the IRGC will remain," he said.
Washington will continue to work with countries in the Middle East to reduce tensions, no matter how the nuclear negotiations with Iran turn out, Malley said.
He said any new deal will be more sustainable if a nuclear deal is implemented "faithfully" and builds on other issues for the region.
Parties have signaled for weeks that the negotiations are close to an agreement, but that "political decisions" are required from Tehran and Washington.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also arrived in Israel late on March 26 to kick off a three-country tour of the Middle East and North Africa during which the nuclear deal is expected to figure prominently.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.K.: Russia Sanctions Could 'Come Off With Full Cease-Fire And Withdrawal' From Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says sanctions to punish wealthy Russian elite and businesses since the invasion of Ukraine could be lifted if Russia's president ended the attack and pledged "no further aggression."
Truss told the Sunday Telegraph in an interview published on March 27 that the Foreign Office had formed a "negotiations unit" to aid possible peace talks.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that London and its allies will "steadily ratchet up" sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his backers.
"Those sanctions should only come off with a full cease-fire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression," Truss said.
"And also, there's the opportunity to have snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in future," she said. "That is a real lever that I think can be used."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly urged Putin to engage in serious talks to end the fighting since the Kremlin leader announced the full-scale invasion more than a month ago, with his latest overture coming on March 25.
Truss's comments will be regarded as a fresh invitation for Putin to cut Russian losses amid a war that critics say has exposed major problems in Russia's strategy, tactics, and preparations for the conflict.
It has also sparked massive cutoffs of Russian funds, assets, and operations in the international financial system, as well as more targeted sanctions and diplomatic isolation.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said various bans and asset freezes on the Putin circle are "not designed to be permanent."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Biden Says War In Ukraine Is A Test For Democracies And That Putin 'Cannot Remain In Power'
In a major speech on the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the conflict is a clear test for democracies around the world, and he portrayed the Ukrainian resistance against Russian forces as part of a "great battle for freedom."
Speaking on March 26 at Warsaw's Royal Castle, Biden said there was no justification for Russia's brutal war of aggression in Ukraine and openly called for the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office.
“For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said, concluding his speech, which came at the end of a three-day trip to Europe.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The White House later clarified that Biden was not seeking "regime change" in Russia.
"The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," a White House official said. "He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."
Earlier on March 26 while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Biden called Putin a "butcher” and in his speech referred to him as a tyrant.
Addressing a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered in front of the castle, Biden reiterated that the United States stands with Ukraine, saying that Russia was trying to crush democracy at home and endanger it in its neighbors.
Democracies around the world must prepare for a “long fight ahead” and all freedom-loving countries must commit to safeguarding democracy over the long haul, Biden said.
“It will not be easy. There will be costs,” he added.
The U.S. president repeatedly referred to Putin by name, blasting him for meeting Western attempts at “real diplomacy” prior to the conflict with “disinterest” and "lies."
He also reiterated that Russia's invasion has only served to strengthen NATO and the West, which he said is "more united" than ever.
As a result of the war, he said, there are more NATO soldiers in Eastern Europe, not less, as Russia had demanded, Biden said.
The U.S. alone now has more than 100,000 troops in Europe, he said, warning Russia against “moving on one single inch of NATO territory," noting the "sacred obligation" among NATO's members to defend alliance territory with the combined might of all its members.
Biden also spoke directly to the Russian people, saying they are not the enemy and Putin has cut them off from the rest of the world. He said Russia was experiencing a “brain drain” that has seen more than 200,000 leave the country since the start of the war on February 24.
The audience assembled before the castle -- adorned with a giant U.S. flag on one side and a Polish flag on the other -- included some of the Ukrainian refugees who themselves fled their home country in the midst of the invasion.
Biden encouraged them by echoing the words of Polish-born Pope John Paul II, a staunch anti-communist, who told Poles on a trip to his native country in 1979 never to give up hope or become discouraged.
"Be not afraid," Biden said. “A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase the people's love of liberty.”
Concluding his sweeping address, Biden said: "We will have a different future, a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope, and light.”
Biden met earlier in Warsaw with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov -- his first face-to-face meeting with top Kyiv officials since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion. Biden also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine had received additional security pledges from Washington on developing defense cooperation.
"President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favor, in Ukraine's favor, in the favor of the democratic world," Kuleba told Ukrainian national television after the meeting,
On the front line, a senior Ukrainian official announced an agreement to open 10 evacuation corridors from the besieged port of Mariupol, where fierce fighting continued, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reversed a decision to introduce a long curfew in the capital as fighting continued around the city and in other flash points.
A regional official said Russian forces have taken control of a town where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live and broke up a civilian protest by firing in the air.
The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise video appearance on March 26 at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nations to boost their output to prevent Moscow from using energy exports as a lever in relations with countries dependent on oil and gas imports.
"I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world," Zelenskiy said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Kyiv Mayor Reverses Decision To Introduce A Long Curfew
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reversed a decision to introduce a long curfew in the capital as fighting continued around the city and in other flash points.
"New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," Klitschko announced on Telegram.
The usual overnight curfew from 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. on March 27 will hold but people will "be able to freely move around Kyiv on Sunday during the day," he added.
The long curfew announced earlier on March 26 had been meant to last until March 28.
Battle lines near Kyiv have been frozen for weeks with two main Russian armored columns stuck northwest and east of the city.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Calls On Qatar To Hike Gas Output To Counter Russia's Use Of Energy As A Weapon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise video appearance on March 26 at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nations to boost their output to prevent Moscow's use of energy exports as a lever in relations with countries dependent on oil and gas imports.
"I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy's appeal was something particularly important for Qatar -- a world leader in the export of natural gas. Western sanctions have deeply cut into Russian exports, which are crucial for European nations.
Zelenskiy compared Russia’s destruction of the port city of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction wrought on the city of Aleppo in the Syrian war.
“They are destroying our ports,” Zelenskyy said. “The absence of exports from Ukraine will deal a blow to countries worldwide.”
The loss of Ukrainian wheat has already worried Middle Eastern nations like Egypt, which rely on those exports.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Armenian PM Discusses Karabakh Escalation With Putin After Deadly Skirmish Reported
The Russian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijani armed forces entered a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in violation of a Moscow-brokered cease-fire agreement that ended a six-week war in 2020.
The Defense Ministry in Moscow also accused Azerbaijani troops of using Turkish-made drones to strike troops in Nagorno-Karabakh, while the Russian Foreign Ministryexpressed "extreme concern" over the spiraling tensions in the region.
Russia also said it had called on Azerbaijan to pull out its troops and called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint and ensure compliance with the agreements reached by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.
The announcement was the first time since the end of the hostilities over Karabakh in November 2020 that Moscow has accused one of the parties of violating the cease-fire.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry described Russia's statement as "one-sided," saying it “does not reflect the truth."
On the morning of March 26 “members of illegal Armenian armed groups attempted to sabotage units of the Azerbaijani Army,” the ministry said. “As a result of immediate measures, members of illegal Armenian armed groups were forced to withdraw."
The ministry requests that Russia "fully withdraw the remaining Armenian troops and illegal armed units from the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan."
It reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to the cease-fire it signed with Armenia and Russia in November 2020 to end the military conflict in which Azerbaijan recaptured territory it had lost in a war fought in the early 1990s.
The two countries' defense ministers discussed the situation in the enclave and the "Azerbaijani side stated that it is clarifying the positions and deployment locations of its armed forces" on the ground, the ministry in Baku said.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is also taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their original position, the Russian military said.
Moscow deployed almost 2,000 peacekeepers to the region after the cease-fire, reaffirming its role as chief power broker in a volatile part of the former Soviet Union where Turkey also wields influence through its alliance with Azerbaijan.
Incidents between the armed forces of arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia have been frequent in recent months, and on March 25 three ethnic Armenian soldiers were reportedly killed and several more wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian discussed the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pashinian’s press office said that the two leaders discussed “the situation created after the invasion by Azerbaijani units into the zone of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
On March 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin and Pashinian had held two phone calls on March 24 and March 25.
"The situation on the contact line in Karabakh was discussed," Peskov told reporters.
“Prime Minister Pashinian raised the need to investigate the actions of Russian peacekeepers in the given situation and stressed that it is necessary that Russian peacekeepers demand that Azerbaijani armed forces withdraw to their initial positions,” the transcript of the phone call released by the Armenian side said.
“The leaders of the two countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the crisis situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” it added.
The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, and RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service
Ukraine Says Russian Invasion Has Killed 136 Children So Far
Ukrainian authorities say that 136 children have been killed in the 31 days since the start of Russia's invasion.
Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor-general said in a message on the Telegram app on March 26.
A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.
Additionally, 199 children have been wounded, it said.
The report could not be independently verified.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Rockets Hit Near Lviv In Western Ukraine As Biden Wraps Up Visit To Poland By Meeting Refugees
Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 26, injuring five people and setting a fire at an oil storage facility in a city that served as a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians since Russia launched its invasion just over a month ago.
The rockets struck on the same day that U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up a visit to neighboring Poland with a speech in which he voiced strong support for Ukraine and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The powerful explosions in Lviv frightened a city that had been largely spared since the invasion. Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said on Facebook that preliminary indications were that five people had been injured in the first attack. Television images showed firefighters putting fire retardant on a large fire at a fuel depot.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Hours later Kozytskiy reported more explosions at a military factory outside the city.
"Stay in shelters! Do not go out into the streets!" he warned after the first strike.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said in a televised briefing that Russia had fired the rockets from Sevastopol in Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.
“With today's blows, the aggressor sends greetings to President Biden, who is in Poland,” Sadoviy said.
Earlier on March 26, Biden mingled with refugees and humanitarian aid workers in Warsaw. Television images showed him hugging children and speaking with people at a makeshift kitchen.
"I visited Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland this afternoon. You don't need to speak the same language to feel the roller coaster of emotions in their eyes," Biden tweeted.
Nearly 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and 2 million of them are in Poland.
Biden was asked what he thought of Putin after meeting refugees in the Polish capital and responded: "He's a butcher."
A Kremlin spokesman said the comment diminishes the prospects for mending ties between the two countries, according to TASS.
Biden also told reporters that he is “not sure” Russia has shifted strategies when asked about the Russian military’s announcement on March 25 indicating that it had.
Moscow said that its focus had shifted to Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas. Parts of the region came under the control of Russia-backed separatists after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
The deputy chief of the Russian armed forces' General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, announced the shift, saying the main objectives of the first stage of the operation had generally been accomplished. Rudskoi added that this would allow Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of the Donbas.”
The attacks on Lviv and fighting in the cities of Mariupol in the southeast and Chernihiv in the north contradicted Rudskoi’s comments.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said the situation in the encircled city remained critical, with street fighting taking place in the center.
The Russian Army is shelling civilian and military sites from the air and with artillery, the Ukrainian General Staff said on March 26. The city has been devastated by weeks of Russian fire.
The mayor of Chernihiv said 44 severely wounded people, including three children, could not be evacuated to safer areas for treatment since the city had been cut off by Russian forces.
Speaking on national television, Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said the situation was particularly critical for the wounded people, who need emergency treatment.
The city near the Belarusian border has been effectively surrounded, local authorities said, warning that it had become impossible to evacuate civilians or bring in humanitarian aid because of the damage to infrastructure.
Russian troops have "completely devastated" the city, Atroshenko said on March 26, adding that more than 200 civilians had been killed in the past few weeks.
About half of the city's prewar population of 285,000 remains in the city, he said.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, CNN, and TASS
Ukrainian Refugee Children Connect With Teachers Via Online Lessons
Harry Potter Author Slams Putin After Russian President Includes Her In 'Cancel Culture' Rant
J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, has responded to comments made on March 25 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who accused the West of trying to cancel Russia's rich musical and literary culture.
Rowling pushed back after Putin dragged her into a rant against efforts to “cancel’’ Russian culture as he spoke with leading cultural figures in a national television broadcast.
“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” the British author said on Twitter. She also posted an article about jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny.
Putin complained of the cancellation of a number of Russian cultural events in recent weeks, saying Rowling was also canceled “because she...did not please the fans of so-called gender freedoms," a referenced to a controversy sparked by her opinions on transgender issues.
"Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture, our people," he said. "I am talking about the gradual discrimination against everything linked to Russia."
Valery Gergiev, general director of St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theater, was among those who participated in the videoconference with Putin on March 25.
Gergiev was dismissed on March 1 as chief conductor of the philharmonic in Munich, Germany, and lost the chance to conduct at La Scala in Milan, Italy, after he failed to condemn Russia's invasion.
Spain’s Teatro Real opera house and London's Royal Opera House have canceled performances by Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet, and the philharmonic in Cardiff, Wales, dropped a concert of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's music from its program.
“The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are excluded from concert posters, and Russian writers and their books are also banned,’’ Putin said.
The last time such a campaign was carried out it was by the Nazis in Germany almost 90 years ago, he said, although no books by Russian writers have been banned.
Russia has also been barred from the Eurovision Song Contest and banned from participating in numerous sporting events.
Russia has denied attacking civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" launched against Ukraine on February 24, but Western powers say it has repeatedly hit civilian targets in what they call an unprovoked and unjustified invasion.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Armenian Deputy Seeks Answers From Russian Peacekeepers After Skirmish Kills Three Ethnic Armenian Soldiers
YEREVAN -- Armenia expects Russian peacekeepers to provide “clear answers” over the latest escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where at least three ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed and several more wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops.
The ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed on March 25, authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said, accusing Baku of violating a Russian-brokered cease-fire. Nagorno-Karabakh's military initially said two soldiers were killed and later raised the number of dead to three and 14 wounded.
Eduard Aghajanian, a member of the ruling Civil Contract faction in the Armenian parliament and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said “advancing Azerbaijani armed forces appeared behind the Russian peacekeepers’ backs.”
Aghajanian said areas in the east of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijani forces took control of as a result of their advance on March 24-25 were in the zone of Russian peacekeepers’ responsibility under the terms of the November 2020 cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan brokered by Moscow.
“Therefore, we expect clear answers from our Russian partners about the conditions in which this happened,” Aghajanian said at a news conference, adding that Yerevan also expects Azerbaijani forces to return to the positions from where they launched their advance and that the problem should be resolved “within the shortest possible time.”
He noted the use of attack drones, including Bayraktar TB-2s, in the skirmishes with Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian forces.
“We are talking about a very specific escalation,” he said, adding that Armenia’s questions are “first of all addressed to our Russian partners who, as we assume, should have excluded it in the area of their responsibility.”
Nagorno-Karabakh’s military said that the situation in the east of the region remained “extremely tense” on March 25.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of attempting “to mislead the international community” by what it described as disinformation about the situation.
It said in a statement on March 25 that the only way of ensuring peace and stability in the region was a full implementation of signed joint statements, “including a full withdrawal from the region of the remaining illegal Armenian armed groups and normalization of relations on the basis of international legal principles.”
Ethnic Armenian authorities in Stepanakert said Russian peacekeepers had so far been unsuccessful in trying to achieve the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the area of their responsibility.
They added that they still hope that “decisive efforts by the Russian side” will make it possible to achieve the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops and Armenian civilians will be able to return to their homes.
Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of deliberately leaving Karabakh's ethnic-Armenian population without natural gas supplies and on March 24 warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" after gas supplies to the region were cut off following repair work.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected the claim as "baseless," saying that severe weather conditions have caused the interruption of supplies.
Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week war in 2020 over the long-contested enclave that claimed more than 6,500 lives.
The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Armenians ceded territories they had controlled for decades to Azerbaijan and Russia deployed a peacekeeping contingent to the enclave.
With reporting by RFE/RL correspondents Suren Musayelyan and Naira Nalbandyan in Yerevan and TASS
Siberian Activist's Car Destroyed In Arson Attack
KEMEREVO, Russia -- A car belonging to an activist and anti-corruption campaigner in the Siberian city of Kemerovo has been destroyed in an arson attack.
Maksim Uchvatov told RFE/RL that he believes the March 25 arson attack is linked with his investigation of corruption among local authorities.
"I regularly publish my investigations on corruption among local authorities, follow suspicious activities of the regional government, etc... But there has not been this kind of lawlessness before. All disputes were solved at least in legal ways. Not always in a just way, but never in this shocking way," Uchvatov said.
He also posted footage on YouTube taken from a security camera that shows a man approaching his car in the night. The man checks the car's license plates, pours some liquid on the automobile, and then sets it on fire.
Kemerovo law enforcement officials have yet to make any official comments on the matter.
Russian Military Official Shifts Rhetoric, Says Army Now Focusing On 'Liberation' Of Eastern Ukrainian Regions
Russia's Defense Ministry has indicated that it has scaled back its goals in Ukraine, announcing on March 25 that the first phase of its military operation was complete and it would now focus on two eastern regions claimed by Russia-backed separatists.
"The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," said Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of the Russian armed forces' General Staff.
"The combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which...makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of the Donbas."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Rudskoi provided the assessment in comments to reporters in Moscow as the war entered its second month.
He claimed that the initial goal of what Moscow calls a "military operation in Ukraine" was to take over Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, commonly known as the Donbas, parts of which came under Russia-backed separatists' control after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
Rudskoi said there had been two variants for Russian military operations prior to the start of the war in Ukraine.
The first was to limit the operation to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk, he said. But in that case, Ukraine would be able to constantly send additional troops to the Donbas, so Rudskoi said the second variant envisioning “operations on the whole territory of Ukraine with implementation of measures of demilitarization and denazification had been chosen."
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have said since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 that the goal of the wide-scale attack was to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and topple its democratically elected government.
Despite all attempts to take over Ukraine's major cities, including the capital, Kyiv, Russian armed forces have been unable to do so during one month of intensive fighting. Battlelines near Kyiv have remained frozen for weeks, with two main Russian armored columns stuck northwest and east of the capital.
Days before launching the attack against Ukraine, Russia recognized separatist-controlled districts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that Moscow and the separatists call the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, saying that the separatists' control must be extended throughout the two regions' entire territories.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, AFP, and Reuters
Russia Blocks Lithuania's Delfi News Website After War Reports
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked access within the country to the Lithuanian news website, Delfi, as the government continues to broaden its clampdown on independent media.
A group that promotes uncensored online media, Roskomsvoboda, said on March 25 that the central district court in the city of Kaliningrad had ruled to block Delfi almost three weeks earlier.
The site continued to operate, however, until Delfi posted an article on March 23 about losses suffered by Russian armed forces in the war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine. The story was quickly blocked by Roskomnadzor, and the entire site was inaccessible inside Russia by the following day.
Delfi is one of Lithuania’s leading news websites, offering news and developments in Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, Russian, and Polish.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's attack on Ukraine, which started on February 24, cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should only be referred to as a "special military operation."
The media watchdog has also blocked some social network platforms and websites of RFE/RL's Russian Service and several of its online projects in the Russian language, Current Time, Voice of America, New Ties, Taiga.Info, DOXA, Deustche Welle, and other media outlets as well.
In the highest profile move yet, a court in Moscow on March 21 labeled Meta Platforms as an “extremist organization," a move that effectively outlawed its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
Several major international broadcasters have announced suspensions of their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and the German ARD and ZDF outlets.
The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Road At Russian Embassy In Prague To Be Renamed Ukrainian Heroes Street
PRAGUE -- Authorities in the Czech capital, Prague, have approved a proposal to rename one of the streets that runs in front of the Russian Embassy to Ukrainian Heroes Street.
Prague municipal lawmakers said in a tweet on March 25 that the idea was approved by the city's topographical commission two days earlier. The street was previously named Korunovacni Street.
In addition, a railway bridge next to the site will be named after Vitaliy Skakun, a Ukrainian soldier who blew himself up to destroy a bridge in the Kherson region to block the progress of Russian troops on February 24, the day the Kremlin started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posthumously gave Skakun the title of Hero of Ukraine.
The proposal to rename the bridge and the street now has to be approved by the city administration, which is expected in the coming days.
It's not the first time Prague officials have made a political statement to Russia around its embassy.
In 2020, they renamed a square next to the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a former Russian deputy prime minister and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin's government who was fatally shot in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
The same year, Prague's mayor named a promenade in a park behind the embassy after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was also a critic of Putin.
Politkovskaya's dogged reporting exposed high-level corruption in Russia and rights abuses in its North Caucasus region of Chechnya. The New York-born journalist was shot dead near her Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006.
Anti-War Protester Who Disrupted Russian News Program Charged With 'Discrediting' Army
A Russian TV news editor who protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine by interrupting a live news broadcast on Russian state television earlier in March has been charged with "discrediting" the armed forces.
Moscow’s Ostankino district court said on March 25 that it will examine the case against Marina Ovsyannikova on April 14, adding that the woman may face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles (more than $500) if found guilty.
Ovsyannikova appeared suddenly on March 14 behind the host of the Vremya news program on Russia's Channel One holding a poster reading “NO WAR” in English and “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. The bottom line of the poster said “Russians against war” in English. She also shouted in Russian "Stop the war. No to war."
She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report.
Ovsyannikova could face harsher repercussions for her actions as a new law adopted and enforced in early March makes the distribution of "false information about Russian armed forces" punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
On March 14, the Ostankino district court found Ovsyannikova guilty of attempting to organize an unsanctioned protest and ordered her to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (more than $300).
That fine was not for her protest action in the television studio but for a video statement she recorded online before she entered the studio with the poster.
In the video statement, Ovsyannikova condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called on Russian citizens to stage rallies against the ongoing war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called her protest "hooliganism" and Channel One's media manager, Kirill Kleimenov, called her "a traitor," but Ovsyannikova has been hailed elsewhere for her protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ovsyannikova's protest took place nearly three weeks into the war, which began when Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in what the Russian president called a special military operation.
State TV is the main source of news for many millions of Russians and closely follows the Kremlin line that Russia was forced to act to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and to defend Russian-speakers there against "genocide."
Ukraine and most countries have condemned Russia’s invasion of a democratic country and said its pretexts were false. They have imposed massive sanctions in response.
Russia Says 1,351 Of Its Soldiers Have Died In Ukraine, Well Below Western Estimates
Russia says 1,351 of its soldiers have died in the fighting in Ukraine, the first casualty update that Moscow has given in more than three weeks and a figure well below Western intelligence and Ukrainian estimates.
Senior military officials said in Moscow on March 25 that 3,850 Russian soldiers had been injured in the fighting, which began on February 24 when Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Russian officials last gave an estimate on troop deaths from the fighting on March 2, when they said 498 soldiers had died.
The latest figure from Russia is markedly different than estimates by others.
A NATO official told AP on March 24 that the Russian death toll was likely between 7,000 and 14,000, although numbers from both sides are impossible to independently confirm.
That figure compares with a March 16 report in The New York Times which quoted officials as saying that conservative U.S. intelligence estimates put the death toll for Russian soldiers at around 7,000.
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a tweet on March 23 that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in the fighting.
Mariupol Officials Say About 300 Civilians Dead In Russian Strike On Theater
Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol say that according to eyewitness accounts, about 300 civilians died in a Russian air strike on a historic theater that was being used as a bomb shelter by hundreds of civilians.
Mariupol's city council wrote on Telegram on March 25 that although "no one wants to believe what happened, the words of those who were inside the building at the time of the terrorist act say otherwise."
Since the March 16 attack on the Mariupol Drama Theater, Ukrainian authorities have held back on giving any death toll, saying they were still trying to establish verified numbers but were being hampered by continued Russian shelling in nearby neighborhoods.
City authorities had written "deti" (children in Russian) in large letters on the ground in front and behind the theater, where, according to the authorities, up to 1,200 civilians were hiding when a Russian military plane bombed and destroyed the historic building.
"The Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol has always been the city's calling card," the city council said in its post.
"Now there is no more drama. In its place appeared a new point of pain for the people of Mariupol, the ruins that became the last refuge for hundreds of innocent people."
The attack sparked outrage around the world and raised allegations that Russia was committing war crimes in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead and tens of thousands still seeking a route out of the city to safety as basic supplies dwindle.
Russian forces appear intent on cutting the city off from the Sea of Azov and link the Crimea Peninsula -- which was seized by Moscow in 2014 -- to territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
- By Mike Eckel
U.S. Accuses Three FSB Officers, Russian Ministry Programmer Of Hacking Nuclear, Energy Firms
U.S. authorities have accused three Russian intelligence officers of hacking U.S. nuclear companies and others for nearly six years, charging them and another man employed by the Russian Defense Ministry of computer conspiracy and other crimes.
The federal indictments, issued in 2021 but only unsealed on March 24, were the latest in a series of accusations and revelations showing the scope and skill of Russia's state-sponsored spies and hackers and their efforts to penetrate U.S. computer systems, private and public.
Prosecutors said three men working for a unit called Center 16 of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia's leading domestic intelligence agency, spent five years, 2012 to 2017, sending fake e-mails with infected attachments to energy companies in the United States.
Once opened or clicked on, the attachments, which sometimes were disguised as resumes from interested job seekers, would then allow the officers to insert harmful computer code, and then monitor internal computer systems.
"Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement announcing the indictments.
It wasn't immediately clear why the indictments were unsealed on March 24.
But U.S. authorities for more than a decade have gone after Russian hackers -- both from the private sector and state-sponsored -- seeking arrests in countries across the globe and demanding their extradition to the United States to stand trial.
The efforts have infuriated Moscow, which accuses the United States of hunting down Russian citizens around the world.
The issue of hackers working for Russian intelligence agencies came into sharp focus after the 2016 U.S. election, when, according to U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Russian agents hacked the computer systems of Democratic Party officials, stole e-mails, then leaked them in a bid to embarrass then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The agency named by Mueller was Russia's military intelligence agency, known as the GRU. Another intelligence agency, known as the SVR, has also been identified in several high-profile hacking incidents, as well.
In 2017, two FSB officers were implicated in the hack of Yahoo and theft of nearly 1 billion e-mail accounts, one of the largest-ever such computer thefts.
In the new indictments, U.S. authorities accuse the three officers from the FSB's Center 16 of hacking hundreds of computers system from energy companies in the United States and other countries. Center 16, which is also known as Military Unit 71330, was dubbed by the nicknames "Berzerk Bear," "Dragonfly," and "Energetic Bear" by cyber-researchers who have tracked it for years.
According to the indictment, the three used spearphishing attacks that targeted more than 3,300 users at more than 500 U.S. and international companies. They also targeted U.S. government agencies such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A separate indictment targeted a programmer who worked for an institute under the Russian Defense Ministry. That man, Yevgeny Gladkikh, allegedly used a type of highly powerful malware known as Triton to hack a petrochemical plant in 2017.
The indictment does not identify the plant, but the details in the indictment suggest the facility was in Saudi Arabia.
Researchers who have studied Russia's hacking community have warned that Russian intelligence agencies routinely seek to hire, or coerce, capable private-sector hackers into working for the state. In another case, the FSB's cyberunit hired a former hacker and made him an officer.
The FSB's Center 16 gained publicity in 2019 when a hacker group purportedly breached a Moscow research institute and said it found files showing that the institute had been hired by Center 16 to work on a project to "de-anonymize" the Tor browser.
Tor is an Internet privacy tool, originally funded by the U.S. government, that bounces Internet users' traffic through "relays" around the world, making it extremely hard for anyone to identify the source of the information or users' locations.
EU, U.S. Strike LNG Deal In Bid To Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas
The European Union and the United States have struck a deal under which the bloc will receive at least 15 billion cubic meters of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year in an effort to wean itself off Russian gas imports.
The announcement came as U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the formation of a task force on March 25 to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Today we've agreed on a joint game plan for that goal, while accelerating our progress towards a secure, clean energy future," Biden told a joint news conference with von der Leyen, adding their initiative would also seek to maximize the use of renewable energy and reduce energy demand.
"This initiative focuses on two core issues, one helping Europe to reduce its dependency on Russian gas as quickly as possible and secondly, reducing Europe's demand for gas overall," he said.
"We aim to reduce this dependency on Russian fossil fuels and get rid of it. This can only be achieved through...additional gas supplies, including LNG deliveries," von der Leyen said.
"Therefore, the U.S. commitment to provide the European Union with additional at least 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year is a big step in this direction because this will replace the LNG supply we currently receive from Russia," she said.
Under the deal, both sides will aim to ramp up deliveries to 50 billion cubic meters per year by 2030.
The EU consumed an estimated 378 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020, 40 percent of which was supplied by Russia.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Said To Be In Serious Condition
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin says Vladimir Zhirinovsky is alive, contradicting a report in local media that the 75-year-old firebrand politician had died.
Volodin was quoted by the state TASS news agency on March 25 as saying Zhirinovsky was in serious condition at a Moscow hospital, where he has been since early February after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.
"Zhirinovsky's condition is assessed as stable, doctors continue to provide all possible medical assistance in this situation," Russia's Ministry of Health added in a statement.
Zhirinovsky's Liberal Democratic Party also denied the report, saying it "categorically refuted" the "false" report.
Volodin's comments came minutes after the RIA Novosti state news agency quoted Senator Aleksandr Pronyushkin as saying in a post on Telegram that Zhirinovsky, whose political rise in the early 1990s frightened the West and underscored the fragility of democracy in the immediate post-Soviet period, had died at 10:45 a.m. local time after being in a coma the previous 24 hours.
Pronyushkin later deleted the Telegram post.
Ukraine Accuses Moscow Of Deporting Civilians To Russia
Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudswoman, has accused Moscow of forcibly removing hundreds of thousands of civilians from obliterated Ukrainian cities to Russia to put pressure on Kyiv to surrender.
Denisova said on March 25 that 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, had been taken against their will to Russia, where some may be used as "hostages" to press Ukraine to give up.
The Kremlin gave nearly identical numbers for those who have been relocated, but claimed that they wanted to go to Russia.
Ukraine's separatist-controlled eastern regions are predominantly Russian-speaking, and some people there have supported close ties to Moscow.
Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said the roughly 400,000 people evacuated to Russia since the start of the invasion were from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting for control for nearly eight years.
Russian authorities say they are providing accommodation and dispensing payments to the evacuees.
But Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that "people are being forcibly moved into the territory of the aggressor state."
Denisova said those removed by Russian troops included a 92-year-old woman in Mariupol who was forced to go to Taganrog in southern Russia.
Ukrainian officials said that the Russians were taking people's passports and moving them to "filtration camps" in Ukraine's separatist-held east before sending them to various distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.
Among those taken, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry claimed, were 6,000 residents of Mariupol, the besieged port city in the country's southeast. Russian troops were confiscating identity documents from an additional 15,000 people in a section of Mariupol under their control, the ministry said.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Military Official Shifts Rhetoric, Says Army Now Focusing On 'Liberation' Of Eastern Ukrainian Regions2
'I Will Never Leave': The Ukrainian Dog Shelter Caught Up In War3
Ukraine Claims Attack Destroyed Russian Naval Ship In Berdyansk Harbor4
'Hellish Sanctions': Ukrainian Ex-President Poroshenko Lays Out Five-Point Appeal To International Community5
Ukrainian Forces Use Drones To Hunt For Russian Columns West Of Kyiv6
'A Source Of Death': Air Bases In Russia, Belarus, And Crimea Used In Moscow’s Assault On Ukraine7
How Has The Ukraine War Changed The Chinese-Russian Partnership?8
Armenian Deputy Seeks Answers From Russian Peacekeepers After Skirmish Kills Three Ethnic Armenian Soldiers9
Russia Says 1,351 Of Its Soldiers Have Died In Ukraine, Well Below Western Estimates10
UN General Assembly Overwhelmingly Approves Resolution Demanding Protection Of Civilians In Ukraine
Subscribe