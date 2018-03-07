Members Of Macedonia’s Anticorruption Body Resign Amid Spending Scandal

Three more members of Macedonia's state anticorruption commission have resigned amid a scandal over their alleged lavish spending.

The latest resignations came on March 7 after two other members, including the head of the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption, stepped down earlier this week.

The resignations, which still have to be formally accepted by parliament, leave only two members left in the seven-member body.

The scandal emerged after local media published a Public Revenue Office report suggesting that some of the commission's members submitted unrealistically high spending claims.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into the allegations.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who came to power last year, called for an efficient anticorruption body that would “keep a watchful eye on the executive branch and everything that comes in contact with public money."

With reporting by AP