Macedonia Convicts 33 Men Of Terrorism Over Deadly 2015 Shoot-Out

A Macedonian court has convicted 33 men of terror charges over a shoot-out with police in 2015 that left 22 people dead.

Amid tight security, the Criminal Court in Skopje on November 2 sentenced seven of the men to life in prison, while the remaining were handed down prison terms ranging from 12 to 40 years.

Four defendants in the case were acquitted.

The defendants were ethnic Albanians mostly from Kosovo and Macedonia. They have denied the charges and said they acted in self-defense.

Eight members of the security forces and 14 gunmen were killed in a two-day shootout in May 2015 in the ethnically mixed northern town of Kumanovo near the border with Kosovo. Forty police officers were also injured.

The clash was the worst unrest in Macedonia since an ethnic Albanian insurgency in 2001 ended with a deal providing greater rights for the minority group.

Ethnic Albanians make up about one-quarter of the country's population of about 2.1 million.

