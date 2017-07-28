Macedonian Troops To Host U.S. Soldiers In Military Exercises

The Macedonian Defense Ministry says 95 members of the country's army will join about 300 U.S. soldiers in joint military exercises dubbed Dragoon Guardian 17.

Officials on July 27 said the maneuvers will begin on July 28 and run through August 10.

Among the exercises, soldiers will prepare a landing site for drone aircraft and will train to clear roads of improvised explosive devices and to protect against nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons.

The Ministry of Defense said the exercises will be held at the Krivolak Army Range.

The Dragoon Guardian exercises follow the larger Saber Guardian 17 maneuvers involving more than 25,000 soldiers from 22 NATO member states and partner countries held in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

"We are especially proud of our units which have been taking part in military exercises alongside our partners, the United States, and other NATO countries," Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said at a ceremony earlier this month.

U.S. Ambassador Jess Baily said the troops will travel from the Saber Guardian exercises in Romania to Macedonia for the two-week Dragoon Guardian event.

