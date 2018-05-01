Macedonian Union Members Protest Poor Labor Conditions During May Day Rally

Hundreds of labor-union members have gathered outside the Macedonian government building in Skopje to protest poor labor conditions and to call for the protection of workers' rights.

The National Federation of Trade Unions led the May Day protest march from downtown Skopje to the government building on May 1.

It is seeking legal changes that would protect workers and improve collective wage agreements in both the private and public sectors.

The Independent Union of Journalists and Media Workers also joined the protest, demanding decent working conditions and better salaries.

Macedonia's Confederation of Trade Union Organizations protested the large fines debt collectors impose, leaving citizens with blocked bank accounts.

Based on reporting by AP and RFE/RL's Balkan Service