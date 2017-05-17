Macedonian President Gives Social Democrat Zaev Mandate To Form Government

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov has asked the leader of the Social Democrat party to form a government, potentially ending the longstanding political deadlock in the Balkan country.

Ivanov officially gave the mandate to Zoran Zaev on May 17, after the Social Democrats and parties representing ethnic Albanians agreed a coalition following parliamentary elections in December.

But Ivanov, an ally of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party, which has ruled Macedonia for years, had refused to give a government mandate to Zaev.

Ivanov has contended that the coalition's agreement to make Albanian the nation's second language threatens national unity and sovereignty, but suggested he might relent if Zaev provided reassurances that his coalition would work according to the constitution and uphold national sovereignty.

Macedonia has been without a functioning government since 2015, when it fell into turmoil over a wiretapping scandal that brought down VMRO's governing bloc.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP