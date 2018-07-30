Macedonian Lawmakers To Vote On Name-Change Deal Referendum

Macedonia’s parliament is expected to approve a government proposal setting out details of a referendum on a deal with Greece to rename the country.

Ahead of the parliament vote on July 30, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev reiterated that September 30 is the target date for the referendum on the deal, which is aimed at ending a long dispute with Greece and paving the way for Macedonia to join the EU and NATO.

He said the government wants the ballot to ask Macedonian voters: "Are you in favor of European Union and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?"

Zaev described the referendum as "historic," telling reporters that it will "define the future of the Republic of Macedonia."

Protests have taken place both in Greece and Macedonia since their foreign ministers signed a deal on June 17 to rename the country the Republic of North Macedonia -- North Macedonia for short.

Macedonian lawmakers later voted in favor of the bill to ratify the agreement, which is strongly opposed by the main opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE .

The nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party also disputes the announced referendum question, saying the deal with Athens should not be linked with the country’s EU and NATO membership bids.

"The question must be understandable, simple...it should state, 'Do you support or oppose the agreement with Greece which envisages a name change,'" VMRO-DPMNE deputy head Aleksandar Nikolovski told RFE/RL.

The name dispute between Skopje and Athens dates back to 1991, when Macedonia peacefully broke away from Yugoslavia, declaring its independence under the name Republic of Macedonia.

Neighboring Greece has objected to the name Macedonia, saying it implies territorial claims on the northern Greek region with the same name.

Because of Greek objections, Macedonia was admitted to the UN under a provisional name, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

With reporting by MIA and AP