Macedonian Parliament Approves New Government Headed By Socialist Zaev

Macedonia's parliament has elected a new center-left coalition government led by former opposition leader Zoran Zaev, ending a six-month political stalemate.

Lawmakers voted 62-44 just before midnight on May 31 to confirm a 26-member Cabinet proposed by Zaev, who leads the Social Democrat party. Five lawmakers abstained and nine were absent.

Zaev was sworn in as prime minister by the parliament speaker immediately after the vote.

Zaev promised his government would step up economic reforms and speed up the country's bid to join the European Union and NATO.

With his ascendence, the 11-year rule of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party comes to an end. VMRO followers have been unhappy with the governing coalition's appointment of ethnic Albanians to be speaker of parliament as well as to serve in nine cabinet posts.

Zaev formed an alliance with two small ethnic Albanian parties to control 62 of parliament's 120 seats after his party finished second in December elections that produced a hung parliament.

About a third of Macedonia's population is ethnic Albanian, and inter-ethnic tensions brought the former Yugoslav republic close to civil war in 2001.

