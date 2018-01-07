Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
News

French President Commemorates Victims of Charlie Hebdo Attack in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with policemen during a commemorative ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the attack on Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron has laid a wreath in front of the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the third anniversary of the killing of members of its staff by Islamist militants.

The low-key ceremony on January 7 was in line with requests from the families of victims.

Macron was joined by surviving journalists from the magazine, as well as member of Macron's government and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

Two French Islamists who had sworn allegiance to the Al-Qaeda terrorist network killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo’s offices on January 7, 2015.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG