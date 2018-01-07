French President Commemorates Victims of Charlie Hebdo Attack in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron has laid a wreath in front of the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the third anniversary of the killing of members of its staff by Islamist militants.

The low-key ceremony on January 7 was in line with requests from the families of victims.

Macron was joined by surviving journalists from the magazine, as well as member of Macron's government and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

Two French Islamists who had sworn allegiance to the Al-Qaeda terrorist network killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo’s offices on January 7, 2015.

