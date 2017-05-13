Russian-Owned Prevezon Pays $6 Million Settlement In Magnitsky-Linked Case

A Russian-owned group of companies has agreed to pay the U.S. government a settlement of $6 million in an alleged money-laundering and Russian tax fraud case -- bringing an end to the politically charged case just days before it was set to go to trial.

Federal prosecutors in New York late on May 12 announced the settlement with Russian businessman Denis Katsyv, the owner of Prevezon Holdings, after U.S. court battles lasting more than three years.

Under the settlement, none of Prevezon Holdings' companies admitted wrongdoing.

Prosecutors were trying to seize more than $20 million in real estate and bank accounts from Prevezon, saying the funds were laundered from a tax-fraud scheme that stole $230 million from the Russian treasury -- allegedly with the complicity of corrupt Russian tax officials.

The first hearing in the Prevezon trial had been expected to begin on May 15.

U.S. federal court records say the Russian tax-fraud scheme was uncovered by the late Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer and auditor who was arrested and charged by Russian authorities with corruption himself after he went public with his allegations that state officials were involved in a $230 million tax fraud.

Magnitsky's 2009 death in a Russian prison before his case came to trial led to the adoption in 2012 of a U.S. law known as the Magnitsky Act, which imposed travel and banking bans on Russian officials thought to be involved in his death.

In 2012, the Sarajevo-based Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project released an investigative report claiming some of the missing $230 million Russian state funds had been laundered by Prevezon through European banks and invested in Manhattan real estate.

Joon H. Kim, the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney, said in a statement late on May 12 that U.S. authorities "will not allow the U.S. financial system to be used to launder the proceeds of crimes committed anywhere -- here in the U.S., in Russia, or anywhere else."

But Katsyv's attorney, Faith Gay, described the settlement as a defeat for the government.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS

