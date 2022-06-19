Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Gender Discrimination And Violence Against Women Plague Central Asia

Gender Discrimination And Violence Against Women Plague Central Asia
Embed
Gender Discrimination And Violence Against Women Plague Central Asia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:49:38 0:00
Direct link

A video of a groom striking his bride at a wedding reception in Uzbekistan, a Kyrgyz deputy’s proposal to ban young women from traveling abroad without permission, and the growing restrictions on women’s appearance and clothing are among the latest examples of the problems women in Central Asia are increasingly facing. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at the roots and manifestations of gender discrimination and violence in Central Asia.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG