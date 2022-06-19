Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Gender Discrimination And Violence Against Women Plague Central Asia
A video of a groom striking his bride at a wedding reception in Uzbekistan, a Kyrgyz deputy’s proposal to ban young women from traveling abroad without permission, and the growing restrictions on women’s appearance and clothing are among the latest examples of the problems women in Central Asia are increasingly facing. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at the roots and manifestations of gender discrimination and violence in Central Asia.
June 05, 2022
Is A Hungry Summer Coming To Central Asia?
