Central Asians Seeking Asylum In Europe

Members of opposition parties, rights activists, journalists, and others have fled Central Asia to escape persecution. Russia is easiest to reach, but some who fled there have disappeared and reappeared in custody back home. Europe is a safer destination, but there are still problems, including the threat of extradition, for Central Asian asylum seekers who reach the European Union. This week's Majlis podcast looks at the challenges for Central Asians seeking asylum in the EU.

For information on transnational repressions and the victims, visit Exeter University's database of known Central Asia Political Exiles.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

