Trying To Open A Trade Route From Central Asia To India

Trucks carrying sugar and other goods sent from India have arrived in Uzbekistan, the first shipment to travel a north-south trade route that would connect Central Asia to the Indian Ocean. On this week's Majlis, we discuss the prospects for this potentially profitable route and look at what obstacles remain to realizing greater trade from Central Asia to the subcontinent.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

