Central Asia Looks To Open Trans-Caspian Trade Routes
Central Asia’s traditional trade routes with Europe through Russia have been disrupted by EU sanctions on Russia for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. Now, the Central Asian states are looking to open or expand alternate links to Europe across the Caspian Sea and through the Caucasus. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at the infrastructure already in place and what obstacles still remain for Central Asia to open up non-Russian trade routes with Europe.
