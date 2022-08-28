Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Central Asia Looks To Open Trans-Caspian Trade Routes

Central Asia Looks To Open Trans-Caspian Trade Routes
Embed
Central Asia Looks To Open Trans-Caspian Trade Routes

No media source currently available

0:00 0:42:01 0:00
Direct link

Central Asia’s traditional trade routes with Europe through Russia have been disrupted by EU sanctions on Russia for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. Now, the Central Asian states are looking to open or expand alternate links to Europe across the Caspian Sea and through the Caucasus. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at the infrastructure already in place and what obstacles still remain for Central Asia to open up non-Russian trade routes with Europe.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG