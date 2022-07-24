The five Central Asian presidents met in Kyrgyzstan on July 20-21, but the preannounced crowning achievement of the event -- an agreement of friendship and cooperation in the 21st century -- was not signed by all. The Central Asian governments have been strengthening their regional ties in recent years, but there are still significant differences of opinion between them. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at what the summit in Kyrgyzstan showed about what has and has not been achieved in regional relations.