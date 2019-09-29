Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: Demonstrations Against Chinese Influence Continue In Kazakhstan

Many people at these protests have voiced concerns about China’s growing economic presence in Kazakhstan. But previous demonstrations have also included criticisms of the number of Chinese workers in the country and Beijing’s treatment of ethnic Kazakhs in China's western Xinjiang region.

