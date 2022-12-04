Accessibility links

Tajikistan Jails More Pamiris In Gorno-Badakhshan Crackdown

The Pamiris, the native inhabitants the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region in eastern Tajikistan, have been the target of a relentless crackdown since violence sparked by government security forces broke out there in May. In November alone, at least 15 Pamiris were given long prison sentences, with five sentenced to life in prison. Two of the region's four registered lawyers are about to go on trial, behind closed doors, and they also face long prison sentences. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the topic are Suzanne Levi-Sanchez, author of the book Bridging State And Civil Society: Informal Organizations In Tajik/Afghan Badakhshan; and Bakhtiyor Safarov, founder of Central Asia Consulting in the United States, who is originally from Gorno-Badakhshan.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

