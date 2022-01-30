Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: India And Central Asian States Hold Their First Summit
The leaders of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan held virtual discussions on January 27, marking the first time all six countries have held a summit. This week's Majlis Podcast looks at Indian-Central Asian ties and where they could be going after this meeting.
