Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Podcast: India And Central Asian States Hold Their First Summit

Podcast: India And Central Asian States Hold Their First Summit
Embed
Podcast: India And Central Asian States Hold Their First Summit

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:56 0:00
Direct link

The leaders of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan held virtual discussions on January 27, marking the first time all six countries have held a summit. This week's Majlis Podcast looks at Indian-Central Asian ties and where they could be going after this meeting.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG