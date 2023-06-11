Peaceful protests calling for governmental reform in Kazakhstan in early January 2022 were hijacked by unidentified groups who deliberately sparked violence. Authorities in several large cities of southern Kazakhstan lost control of the situation, which became known as “Bloody January,” resulting in hundreds of casualties. To end the chaos, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave a “shoot to kill” order. On June 5, a coalition of Kazakh rights groups released a detailed report about the legality of such an order, the detentions, and the subsequent investigations and trials of suspects. Joining host Bruce Pannier to look at the findings of the report are guests Tatiana Chernobil, a member of the Documentation Centre of the Human Rights Alliance for Fundamental Freedoms, which produced the report; Mihra Rittmann, senior Central Asia researcher on Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for Human Rights Watch; and Yevgeniy Zhovtis, director of the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law.