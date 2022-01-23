Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Majlis Podcast: The Impact Of Kazakh Unrest On Human Rights, Rule Of Law

Majlis Podcast: The Impact Of Kazakh Unrest On Human Rights, Rule Of Law
Embed
Majlis Podcast: The Impact Of Kazakh Unrest On Human Rights, Rule Of Law

No media source currently available

0:00 0:42:55 0:00
Direct link

This week's podcast looks to the efforts of some individuals and organizations to obtain a full accounting of the actions of the authorities during the worst turbulence Kazakhstan has seen in its 30-year history.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG