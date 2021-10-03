Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

One Year Since Controversial Kyrgyz Elections

One Year Since Controversial Kyrgyz Elections
Embed
One Year Since Controversial Kyrgyz Elections

No media source currently available

0:00 0:42:24 0:00
Direct link

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on the tumultuous last year in Kyrgyzstan.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG