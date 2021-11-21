Accessibility links

Kyrgyzstan Prepares To Conduct Parliamentary Elections Again

On this week's Majlis podcast, a discussion on the November 28 Kyrgyz parliamentary elections, what has changed in the structure and role of parliament, in the way people will vote, and how many people can be expected to turn out and cast ballots for the fourth time in less than 14 months.

