Kyrgyzstan Prepares To Conduct Parliamentary Elections Again
On this week's Majlis podcast, a discussion on the November 28 Kyrgyz parliamentary elections, what has changed in the structure and role of parliament, in the way people will vote, and how many people can be expected to turn out and cast ballots for the fourth time in less than 14 months.
Episodes
-
November 14, 2021
The Effects Of Climate Change On Central Asia
-
October 31, 2021
Shortages On People’s Minds As Central Asia Heads Into Winter
-
October 24, 2021
Is China's Base In Tajikistan A Sign Of Creeping Penetration?
-
October 17, 2021
What To Expect From The Presidential Vote In Uzbekistan
-
October 10, 2021
Tensions Along The Tajik-Afghan Border
-
October 03, 2021
One Year Since Controversial Kyrgyz Elections