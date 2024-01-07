Accessibility links

Kyrgyzstan's Government Raises Its New Flag

Kyrgyzstan's Government Raises Its New Flag
Kyrgyzstan's Government Raises Its New Flag

Kyrgyzstan has changed its national flag. It was clear from the time the idea of altering the flag was first proposed in September 2023 that the country’s president, Sadyr Japarov, wanted the change. There was strong opposition from many of the country’s citizens, but that met with a very aggressive response from authorities and very quickly the idea became a reality. The process by which Kyrgyzstan’s flag was changed is especially interesting because it illustrates more broadly how the country has been governed since President Japarov came to power. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss Kyrgyzstan’s new flag and what it says about the current Kyrgyz government’s methods are guests Leila Seiitbek, chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia, and Admir Kurman, who is from Kyrgyzstan, but currently works in London as an innovation strategist.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on Apple Podcasts or on Google Podcasts.

