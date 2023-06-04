Kyrgyzstan's 'Foreign Agent' Law Intended To Stifle NGOs, Media

There are draft laws currently before Kyrgyzstan's parliament that, if enacted, would greatly restrict the work of nongovernmental organizations receiving foreign funding and place tight control over media. Such laws, including a "foreign agent" law, have been proposed before. This time it appears likely they will be adopted. Kyrgyzstan has been credited as the most democratic country in Central Asia, but these laws would make the country no better than its neighbors, and possibly worse than some. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss what these draft laws would change are Svetlana Dzardanova, a human rights and corruption researcher at Freedom for Eurasia; and Syinat Sultanalieva, a Central Asia researcher focused on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at Human Rights Watch.