Kloop's Closure: A Bad Omen For Independent Kyrgyz Media?

A court in Kyrgyzstan ordered the closure of Kloop Media on February 9. The court’s ruling came after a series of state-selected “experts” testified on court that Kloop’s reporting was having a negative psychological effect on Kyrgyzstan’s people. The ruling against Kloop sends a chilling message to independent outlets and journalists, who were already bracing for the possible adoption of two draft laws—one on media, the other on NGOs—that would give Kyrgyz authorities even greater latitude to limit independent journalism. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the court’s decision against Kloop and what it means for media freedom in Kyrgyzstan are guests Gulnoza Said, the Europe and Central Asia coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists and Muzaffar Suleymanov, program officer in the Eurasia Department at the Swedish-based organization Civil Rights Defenders.