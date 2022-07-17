Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Why Is Violence Against Women, Girls In Kyrgyzstan On The Rise?
A recent statement from the United Nations called on Kyrgyz authorities "intensify curbing violence against women and girls." The figures provided by Kyrgyz media show an alarming spike in the number of gender violence crimes during the COVID lockdown and after those restrictions were lifted. This Majlis Podcast looks at why violence against women and girls is becoming worse and what could be done to change the situation. (WARNING: This week's podcast contains descriptions of sexual violence.)
