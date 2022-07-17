Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Why Is Violence Against Women, Girls In Kyrgyzstan On The Rise?

Why Is Violence Against Women, Girls In Kyrgyzstan On The Rise?
Embed
Why Is Violence Against Women, Girls In Kyrgyzstan On The Rise?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:44:13 0:00
Direct link

A recent statement from the United Nations called on Kyrgyz authorities "intensify curbing violence against women and girls." The figures provided by Kyrgyz media show an alarming spike in the number of gender violence crimes during the COVID lockdown and after those restrictions were lifted. This Majlis Podcast looks at why violence against women and girls is becoming worse and what could be done to change the situation. (WARNING: This week's podcast contains descriptions of sexual violence.)

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG