Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

One Year After Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict, Tensions Still High Along Border

The armies of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan fought brief but destructive skirmishes along their frontier at the end of April 2021. Tensions had been building for years before that, and despite efforts to build trust and calm emotions after last year's conflict, three people have been shot dead since March in clashes between border guards. Has any progress at de-escalation been made, or is more conflict on the horizon?

