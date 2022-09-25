Life Along The Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

War broke out between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on September 14-17 and that follows the war the two countries fought in late April 2021. There have been reports about the tensions along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border for years now, and the damage done to lives and property. In this week's Majlis Podcast, we look at the people who live in this area, how they make a living, and how the outbreaks of violence have been changing their communities.