Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Life Along The Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

Life Along The Kyrgyz-Tajik Border
Embed
Life Along The Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

No media source currently available

0:00 0:46:21 0:00
Direct link

War broke out between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on September 14-17 and that follows the war the two countries fought in late April 2021. There have been reports about the tensions along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border for years now, and the damage done to lives and property. In this week's Majlis Podcast, we look at the people who live in this area, how they make a living, and how the outbreaks of violence have been changing their communities.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG