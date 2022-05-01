Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Central Asia's Authorities Get Wise To New Media

Central Asian governments have never respected press freedom. But in today's new era of media, in which YouTube channels, blogs, and social networks are among the most popular means of obtaining information, Central Asia's authorities have been playing catch-up. But they are, indeed, catching up, crafting new laws and rules on what people in the region can post.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

