Central Asia's Authorities Get Wise To New Media
Central Asian governments have never respected press freedom. But in today's new era of media, in which YouTube channels, blogs, and social networks are among the most popular means of obtaining information, Central Asia's authorities have been playing catch-up. But they are, indeed, catching up, crafting new laws and rules on what people in the region can post.
April 17, 2022
Russia's War In Ukraine Means Less Food, Higher Prices
April 10, 2022
Trying To Open A Trade Route From Central Asia To India
March 27, 2022
Central Asians On The Front Lines In Ukraine
