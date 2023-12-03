Meeting Development Goals For Central Asia’s Persons With Disabilities

December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Central Asian countries have all ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and are moving toward implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Two of those goals are: quality education for all; and decent work and economic growth. In this podcast, we look at the prospects for Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to achieve these goals for persons with disabilities. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this topic are guests Seinep Dyikanbayeva, program manager and lawyer of the Kyrgyz NGO Parents of Children with Disabilities; Madina Karsakpaeyava, currently working for the UNDP to help make all of Kazakhstan accessible for the disabled; Mirsaid Mukhtorov , a student of the International Law Faculty at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Uzbekistan, and independent researcher of rights of people with disabilities; and Dilmurad Yusupov, co-founder of the NGO Sharoit Plus, an organization which aims to promote a barrier-free and inclusive society for all disabled people in Uzbekistan.