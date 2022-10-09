Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Improving Life For The Disabled In Central Asia
Disabled people worldwide continue to face a range of challenges. Access to public facilities or public transportation is often far from adequate. The opportunities for education are limited. And at the root of the problem is the mentality of segregation that has long existed toward those with a disability. What is the situation in Central Asia? What is being done, and what still needs to done to improve the lives of the disabled in the region is the topic of this week’s Majlis podcast.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

