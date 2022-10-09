Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Improving Life For People With Disabilities In Central Asia
People with disabilities worldwide continue to face a range of challenges. Access to public facilities or public transportation is often far from adequate. The opportunities for education are limited. And at the root of the problem is the mentality of segregation that has long existed toward those with a disability. What is the situation in Central Asia? What is being done, and what still needs to done to improve the lives of the disabled in the region is the topic of this week’s Majlis podcast.
Episodes
-
October 02, 2022
Podcast: How Are Central Asians Reacting To The Flood Of Russians?
-
September 25, 2022
Life Along The Kyrgyz-Tajik Border
-
September 18, 2022
SCO Summit In Samarkand: What Did And Did Not Happen
-
September 11, 2022
Podcast: The Rise Of Decolonial Thinking In Central Asia
-
September 04, 2022
Kumtor Gold Mine Controversies Continue Under Kyrgyz Ownership
-
August 28, 2022
Central Asia Looks To Open Trans-Caspian Trade Routes