Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Majlis Podcast: Power Grab In Kyrgyzstan
This week, RFE/RL's media-relations manager for South and Central Asia, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on what's been happening in Kyrgyzstan since Sadyr Japarov was freed from prison during the unrest sparked by the highly questionable results of the October 4 parliamentary elections.
Episodes
-
-
-
October 04, 2020
Majlis Podcast: Tajik President Looks To Extend His Rule To 35 Years
-
-
September 20, 2020
Majlis Podcast: What Is The Oxus Society?
-
September 13, 2020
How Do The Protests In Belarus Resonate In Central Asia?