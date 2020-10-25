Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Majlis Podcast: Power Grab In Kyrgyzstan

This week, RFE/RL's media-relations manager for South and Central Asia, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on what's been happening in Kyrgyzstan since Sadyr Japarov was freed from prison during the unrest sparked by the highly questionable results of the October 4 parliamentary elections.

