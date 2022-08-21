Tajik Government Clearing The Political Field Of Potential Opposition

The Tajik government has a reputation for repression and has launched several crackdowns on perceived opponents in recent years. But the Tajik regime’s current campaign to silence or eliminate any potential challenge to its authority is the country’s most sweeping yet. Targets have been detained, imprisoned, and in some cases killed, and have included residents of the eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast, the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, journalists, bloggers, activists, lawyers, poets, and even a clergyman.