Tajikistan On Guard As Situation Across Afghan Border Deteriorates

On May 7, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group fired rockets from Afghanistan into Tajikistan. The Taliban says it controls northern Afghanistan, but IS-K is not the only armed group battling the Taliban in this area. Not far from the Tajik border, the National Resistance Front under the command of ethnic Tajik Ahmad Masud is also fighting to wrest control of areas from the Taliban. What is happening south of the Tajik border and what connection does Tajikistan have to this latest violence?

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

