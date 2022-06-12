Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Tajikistan Hiding Security Operation In Pamirs From The World
The Tajik government is continuing what it calls a counterterrorist operation in the eastern Gorno-Badakhshan region. Tales of brutality continue to circulate on social media, but the lines of communication to the region were cut immediately after violence broke out in mid-May, so it's very difficult to know for sure what is happening there. This week’s Majlis Podcast takes a look at events in the remote region and the history behind them.
