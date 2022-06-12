Accessibility links

Tajikistan Hiding Security Operation In Pamirs From The World
The Tajik government is continuing what it calls a counterterrorist operation in the eastern Gorno-Badakhshan region. Tales of brutality continue to circulate on social media, but the lines of communication to the region were cut immediately after violence broke out in mid-May, so it's very difficult to know for sure what is happening there. This week’s Majlis Podcast takes a look at events in the remote region and the history behind them.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

