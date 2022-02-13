What Is Happening In Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan?
Gorno-Badakhshan is a unique region in Tajikistan. People there are distinct from ethnic Tajiks and have lived in the remote mountains of the region for centuries. There have been conflicts there before, some recently, and now people are wondering if fighting is set to break out again.
Episodes
-
February 06, 2022
What The Temirov Case Says About The Kyrgyz Media
-
January 30, 2022
India And Central Asian States Hold Their First Summit
-
January 23, 2022
The Impact Of Kazakh Unrest On Human Rights, Rule Of Law
-
January 16, 2022
Making Sense Of Events In Kazakhstan
-
December 19, 2021
Ten Years Later, Many Questions Remain About Zhanaozen Violence
-
December 12, 2021
A New Attempt At A Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline