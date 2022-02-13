Accessibility links

What Is Happening In Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan?
Gorno-Badakhshan is a unique region in Tajikistan. People there are distinct from ethnic Tajiks and have lived in the remote mountains of the region for centuries. There have been conflicts there before, some recently, and now people are wondering if fighting is set to break out again.

