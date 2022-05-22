What's Behind The Continuing Violence In Gorno-Badakhshan?

Tensions have been simmering in Tajikistan’s restive Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast since November, when security forces killed 29-year-old Gulbiddin Ziyobekov. A brief period of unrest followed. Investigations into the incident have gone nowhere. On May 16, fighting started. Government forces backed by helicopters moved to crush local resistance. At least 30 people were killed. Why is Gorno-Badakhshan such a volatile area and are there any prospects for a peaceful solution to the problems there?