Law And Order In Tajikistan
Gallup World Poll just released the results of its annual Law and Order Index, which ranked Tajikistan as the most secure country in the world. The poll was based on whether people “are confident in their local police, feel safe in their neighborhoods, and were victims of theft or assault in the past year.” The rating surprised some, and there is certainly another side to the story of law and order in Tajikistan. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the situation are guests Marius Fossum, the longtime Central Asia representative of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, and Muhamadjon Kabirov, whose family fled Tajikistan to escape political repression, and who currently serves as editor in chief of the Tajik-language news network Azda.TV, which is based in Europe.
