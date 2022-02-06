Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
What The Temirov Case Says About The Kyrgyz Media
This week's Majlis Podcast features a discussion on the campaign against journalist Bolot Temirov as well as the problems of Kaktus.media, an independent Kyrgyz news outlet facing charges of spreading propaganda for reposting an article by an independent Tajik news outlet during the recent clashes along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
