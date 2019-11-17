Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Majlis Podcast: The EU's Central Asia Strategy For Future Cooperation

The strategy covers cooperation between the EU and Central Asia across a wide number of areas; coping with climate change and development of renewable energy resources, security issues, border control and harmonizing customs and transit regulations to speed up trade between countries and between Europe and Asia, student and professor exchanges among academic institutions, improving the human rights situation in Central Asia, and other matters.

