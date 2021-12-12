Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis

A New Attempt At A Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline

Plans for a pipeline to bring natural gas from Turkmenistan across the bottom of the Caspian Sea and on to Europe have been on the drawing board for a quarter of a century. This week's Majlis Podcast looks at a new project that aims to finally construct a pipeline that links Turkmenistan with the western Caspian shore.

