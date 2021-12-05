Accessibility links

What's Next For Turkey And Central Asia?

Turkey’s role in Central Asia has been waxing lately after visits from a series of top officials to Central Asia. On this week's Majlis Podcast, we discuss the growing ties between Turkey and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

