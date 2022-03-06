Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Majlis Podcast: The Central Asian Dilemma Over Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

On this week's Majlis podcast, Muhammad Tahir and guests discuss the cautious public comments made by Central Asian officials regarding Moscow's incursion into Ukraine and the actions of Central Asian citizens in response to the Russian invasion.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

