Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Dividing Societies In Central Asia

How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Dividing Societies In Central Asia
Embed
How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Dividing Societies In Central Asia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:45:05 0:00
Direct link

On this week's show, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating rifts in societies in Central Asia.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG